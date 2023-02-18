A reader saw my country love songs column last weekend and issued an invitation of sorts to consider love songs in the R&B genre.
Despite at least two significant reservations, I decided to bite on this.
The first reservation is that my knowledge and appreciation of country music is vastly superior to my much more limited understanding of R&B.
The second reservation is that I have some difficulty even defining what R&B is. I know it originally stood for rhythm and blues. But I don’t know for sure whether disco, for instance, should be considered a sub-genre of R&B, or something else entirely.
But to accommodate my limited scope I’ll just treat R&B, disco and even some pop as somehow inter-related.
I won’t call this a top 10, but these are definitely 10 good ones.
• “When a Man Loves a Woman,” Percy Sledge. The depth of feeling in this song is palpable. There is manufactured emotion, and then there is, well, this.
• “Natural Woman,” Aretha Franklin. This is almost a counterpoint to “When a Man Loves a Woman.” You might say, when a man loves a woman, she feels like a natural woman. It’s something to think about, at least.
• “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Baby,” Barry White. When this gentleman says, “I don’t know about that,” suddenly you don’t know about that either. This is the perfect pairing of real love and disco magic.
• “You Give Good Love,” Whitney Houston. This was the first Whitney Houston song I ever heard. I knew right away this young vocal powerhouse was something special and would be remembered as something special. She continued to give good music for years to come, but this was still one of her best.
• “You Are,” Lionel Ritchie. This probably is one of those that should be considered “pop” more so than R&B, but Ritchie certainly came from real R&B roots. He also has had a lifelong fascination with pop and country, and his collaboration with Alabama on “Deep River Woman” was one of the best country-pop joint efforts ever. But “You Are” is as sweet and true a love song as you could ask for.
• “Stay With Me Tonight,” Jeffrey Osborne. One of many North Carolina natives to make a mark in the world of popular music, Osborne has one of those voices that can carry a song even if it doesn’t have the best words or tune. In this case, his smooth baritone is matched perfectly with a nice love song and a terrific arrangement.
• “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. This duo is hard to beat vocally, and they bring enormous feeling and drama to this classic.
• “Stand By Me,” Ben E. King. Although this originally was written as a prayer to God, it took on a different feel when it became a smash hit and now is forever remembered as a passionate plea within a context of romantic love.
One special thing about this song for me is that I had the opportunity to interview Ben E. King in person in 1988. It was the most enjoyable interview I ever did, out of many wonderful opportunities I have had to interview interesting people (including some of you).
King told me in that interview that he wrote the words to the song based on his sense of needing a close relationship with God and with the old hymn “Stand By Me” in the back of his mind.
• “Being With You,” Smokey Robinson. This song and “Cruisin’” marked a kind of renaissance in Robinson’s career after he had gone a while without a hit. This celebration of togetherness, and of a commitment to it, is the kind of song he will always be remembered for.
• “My Girl,” Temptations. You can question my competence to come up with a list like this. You can question my taste, my sense of style, my ear for a tune. All that being said, though, I think it’s hard to question this choice. If ever a song has been able to change a mood with just the first three or four notes, it’s this.
