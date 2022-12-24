The darker it gets the more I think about light.
As I celebrate Christmas this weekend I am reflecting a great deal about Jesus as the Light of the world (John 8:12) and the true Light that enlightens everyone (John 1:9).
Light clarifies. It helps us see things clearly. More importantly, it helps us see people clearly — other people and also ourselves.
The famously long Psalm 119 affirms: “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (verse 105). All of us need some kind of guiding light, a real or metaphorical lamp unto our feet.
Having walked through the woods in the dark on a number of occasions when I was younger, I know well how critical light can be in order to see where the path is. You don’t really need anything more than just enough light to see the next step in front of you.
But you desperately need that “just enough.”
Light heals and disinfects. Many of us were reminded of this during the COVID-19 pandemic when we heard about the power of direct sunlight to kill dangerous microbes. While there were some exaggerated claims bandied about regarding the extent of that disinfecting power and what its implications might be, it’s nonetheless true that light has remarkable powers to heal and disinfect.
All of us need healing of some kind.
Light can also be a source of joy and delight.
This is particularly true of the Christmas lights phenomenon. Light displays range from the simple to the grand and grandiose, but they all have potential to trigger beloved memories or create new ones from spontaneous expressions of joy.
These observations all inform how I think about what it means to celebrate the birth of Jesus who comes into the world as Savior, embodied Word of God, Shepherd-King ... and Light.
As someone who enjoys warm weather and long days that are made for outdoor activities, late December is always a difficult time for me even though it’s also when we celebrate Christmas and enjoy all the things that come with that.
I suppose it’s the short days and long nights that make light displays all the more welcome.
It’s also the darkness I see all around me that makes me more thankful than ever for the light I find in friendships, music and community, and especially in Jesus, the Light of the world.
As Guy Clark’s song “The Dark” puts it: “How dark is it? It’s so dark you can see Fort Worth from here.”
When it’s that dark, I find comfort in remembering that “the light shines in the darkness” (John 1:5).
May your Christmas be filled with a light that brightens the whole world.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.
