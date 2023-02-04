...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The 2023 Grammys are Sunday night and I might watch.
This is despite not having heard any of the records nominated for Record of the Year or Album of the Year. I don’t know any of the songs or albums nominated in any of the major categories such as Rock, Pop, Country, or Rap.
What has my interest this time, is of all things, the category of Best Roots Gospel Album.
I realize this category might not even make the broadcast. But if it doesn’t I probably will have fallen asleep by that time anyway.
But this could be the sleeper category this year.
The Tennessee State University marching band has been nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album. As has been noted in reports on CBS News and elsewhere, the nomination is historic in that a college marching band has never been nominated for a Grammy in that category before.
And after all, that’s not really a surprise. Marching bands and Gospel don’t automatically seem to fit together.
But when you think about, for instance, the tradition of brass bands in traditional funerals in New Orleans, suddenly the phenomenon makes sense.
OK, you can just trust me on that if you have to.
The whole category of Best Roots Gospel Album seems intriguing to me this year. It includes favorites of mine from several different genres.
Let’s be clear about that, too. “Roots Gospel” is not really a genre. It embraces Gospel-themed recordings from a number of different musical genres, including (just considering this year’s nominations) Southern Gospel, traditional Black Gospel, traditional country, and Irish-American acoustic roots music.
The nominations in the category include the previously mentioned “Urban Hymnal” by the Tennessee State University Marching Band, “2:22” by Karen Peck & New River, “The Willie Nelson Family” by Willie Nelson, “Confessio — Irish-American Roots” by Keith and Kristyn Getty, and “Let’s Just Praise the Lord” by the Gaither Vocal Band.
From the first time my friend Mark Stewart and I listened to his then-new copy of Willie Nelson’s “Red Headed Stranger” album in the basement of his home in Sanford in 1977, it has been clear to me that Willie is not only a brilliant guitarist and songwriter but really in a class all by himself.
Willie’s “Family Bible” album remains my favorite interpretation of some of my favorite old hymns, including “Softly and Tenderly, Jesus is Calling,” “Showers of Blessings” and “Revive Us Again.”
I realize Willie is notorious for drinking too much whiskey, and forgot the words to the national anthem in a disastrous live performance nearly four decades ago (possibly due to the aforementioned whiskey habit), but his voice on those old hymns is saturated with sincerity. I never get tired of listening to that album.
The Gettys are perhaps best known for their soaring contemporary hymn “In Christ Alone.”
Karen Peck and New River is a stalwart of Southern Gospel, as is the Gaither Vocal Band.
In a normal year, any one of these albums could leave everything else in the dust in this category.
As it is, this category is the only one I actually care about this year.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.