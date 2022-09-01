“Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life.” — Proverbs 4:23.
We know the heart is made of smooth muscle tissue, is about the size of your fist, and sits in the center of the chest.
However, this is not the “heart” to which I am referring. I am talking about the heart that is the center of your emotions, the reasoning and thinking one. The one crucial in decision-making between good and evil, between right and wrong. Jesus said, as quoted in Matthew 6:21, “Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will also be.”
Guard your heart, watch over it, shield it from danger or harm; protect it with all your might! God’s Word tells us that cunning, deceitful and hypocritical people are ever present. They are cruel and evil, waiting to prey upon the righteous. Their hearts are wicked; thus, we should maintain our distance from them.
My words and actions determine where my heart is. I must focus on wise people through study, knowledge, experience and enlightenment. I must take great care of what I allow to go into my ears. If I stay in God’s Word and search for more wisdom, there will be no room in my life for gossipers, hypocrites or mean-spirited people. Thus I will be able to distance myself from evil.
Do I sin? Of course, I do. Am I penitent? Absolutely, I am. My heart is sensitive, not inflexible and unmoved. I am moved with love and compassion when someone speaks to my heart.
Consider young David’s heart when he heard of King Saul’s offer to give great wealth, his daughter in marriage, and tax exemption to the family of the man who killed Goliath. Was David’s heart in the right place?
Saul sent for David, and David said to the king, “Let no one lose heart on account of this Philistine; your servant will go and fight him.” Saul replied in 1 Samuel 17:32-33, “You are not able to go out against this Philistine and fight him; you are only a boy, and he has been a fighting man from his youth.”
Consider David’s strengths and accomplishments: shepherd, poet, giant slayer, the greatest king of Israel, ancestor of Jesus Christ, and described by God Himself in Acts 13:22 as a man after His own heart. Yet, David had weaknesses and human failures. He committed adultery with Bathsheba, arranged the murder of her husband, and directly disobeyed God in taking a census of the people. That first list is commendable; the second list is not.
We often find ourselves on that slippery slope of delving into sinful practices. As Proverbs 4:23 reminds us, “Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life.” Where your heart is, there will you find your passion, either good or evil.
And what about that time that King Saul commanded a census be taken of all the “fighting men?” David’s heart was filled with pride and ambition in conducting this count. He gloried in the size of his nation, its power, and its defenses, putting his faith in the size of his army rather than in God’s ability to protect them regardless of their number.
But David’s conscience overcame him, and his heart grieved. He said to the Lord in 2 Samuel 24:10, “I have sinned greatly in what I have done. Now, O Lord, I beg you, take away the guilt of your servant. I have done a very foolish thing.”
We must earnestly pray that any hardness in our hearts is removed and that we are filled with compassion and the desire to make a difference in the lives of others for God’s edification. There may be times in our lives when we are gossiped about and criticized. When David fled Saul and hid out in the cave of Adullam with his band of “outlaws,” he could have hardened his heart toward God. Instead, he leaned on God’s faithful help and love.
“My heart is steadfast, O God, my heart is steadfast; I will sing and make music,” he says in Psalm 57:7-11. “Awake, my soul! Awake, harp and lyre! I will awaken the dawn. I will praise you, O Lord, among the nations; I will sing of you among the peoples. For great is your love, reaching to the heavens; your faithfulness reaches to the skies. Be exalted, O God, above the heavens; let your glory be over all the earth.”
Fix my heart, Lord, on the things you would have me do.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.