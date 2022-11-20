In my last column, we said that some 3,500 years ago, God carried His people out of bondage in Egypt. What should have been a 10- to 11-day journey on foot turned into a 40-year journey by foot. While there are many lessons to learn from the Children of Israel’s wandering, one that we often overlook is this: forward motion is not always progress.

Perhaps you have had a season of forward motion with no progress; maybe, like the Children of Israel, you have learned that forward motion is not always progress. In the last column, we discussed two self-correcting steps to enjoy forward motion that produces progress. One, we must know Christ to enjoy meaningful spiritual progress. Two, we must write down goals to prevent forward motion with no progress. (See Proverbs 29:18 and Habakkuk 2:2-3).