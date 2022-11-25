SHughes

“Make a joyful shout to the Lord, all you lands! Serve the Lord with gladness; come before His presence with singing. Know that the Lord, He is God; it is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him, and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting. And His truth endures to all generations.” — Psalm 100

This is the season to look to God and be thankful for His many blessings to us, but mostly to be thankful for who He is. While our world is ever changing, and while people may disappoint us, God is never changing and never disappoints us. God is the same yesterday, today and forever.

Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.