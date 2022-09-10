Shiloh store

Country stores, like this one in Shiloh in this undated photo, used to be found at every crossroad in rural communities. In fact, country stores started to emerge in significant numbers after the Civil War. The country store was established to meet the needs of the community that lived close by.

 Photo courtesy Camden County

Museum of the Albemarle was recently selected to host the traveling Smithsonian exhibit highlighting rural America, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The exhibit is scheduled to open here on Jan. 24, 2023, and be available for viewing through March 8, 2023. Program planning is currently underway with various topics to attract all ages and interests.

While starting to plan for the exhibit, I began to think about how our community has changed over time. Sometimes in everyday life, you don’t take the time to think about change in our community until you are faced with the thought. I see how rural America has changed in many ways, from farmland being developed into housing to the loss of the small country store that used to dot the landscape and provide ice cream treats, candy or soda during those Sunday afternoon rides with grandparents that lasted for hours.