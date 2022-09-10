Country stores, like this one in Shiloh in this undated photo, used to be found at every crossroad in rural communities. In fact, country stores started to emerge in significant numbers after the Civil War. The country store was established to meet the needs of the community that lived close by.
Museum of the Albemarle was recently selected to host the traveling Smithsonian exhibit highlighting rural America, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The exhibit is scheduled to open here on Jan. 24, 2023, and be available for viewing through March 8, 2023. Program planning is currently underway with various topics to attract all ages and interests.
While starting to plan for the exhibit, I began to think about how our community has changed over time. Sometimes in everyday life, you don’t take the time to think about change in our community until you are faced with the thought. I see how rural America has changed in many ways, from farmland being developed into housing to the loss of the small country store that used to dot the landscape and provide ice cream treats, candy or soda during those Sunday afternoon rides with grandparents that lasted for hours.
Country stores used to be found at every crossroad in rural communities. In fact, country stores started to emerge in significant numbers after the Civil War. The country store was established to meet the needs of the community that lived close by.
Families ran country stores, and often these families would live either in the back of the store, on its second floor, beside it or across the street. Store owners were dedicated to the families who relied on them no matter the time of day or weather. Families could run to the store rather than make a long trip into town. The country store provided products that could meet a family’s needs.
Families often could barter for items they needed. An example, homemade butter and eggs hatched from a family’s chickens were traded for items they couldn’t grow or raise on their own land: flour, sugar, coffee, meats, hoop cheese and other items. Some stores also sold agricultural supplies for farming families, offering everything from seeds to equipment.
The country store often was considered the backbone of the local community, a place where families came together to purchase goods and share news, make deals and socialize.
The country store also provided snacks for students who had long bus rides to and from school. A student would take orders from other riders, be dropped off at the country store, buy snacks and then be picked up on the bus’s way back.
The country store also provided a place to eat for farmers, road and power employees, and anyone else who might have been too far out to travel back to town.
Do we still find these country stores today? Yes, you can still find country stores that feed families and provide agricultural supplies to farmers or families that want to grow their own vegetables. There are a few that still offer the same services as years ago, that are dedicated to the rural community they share and still provide a space for warm, friendly smiles and conversation.
You can still see locals purchasing goods at these stores to save time driving to town. Locals also still use them as a place to share news, make deals, and socialize. So, the next time you’re driving around and see a country store, take a minute to visit.
Lori Meads is education curator at Museum of the Albemarle.