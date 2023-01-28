There are Ukrainian soldiers who pull triggers and launch missiles. There are soldiers who drive trucks, tanks and armored vehicles. There are soldiers who provide medical care. And there are soldiers who carry the dead. And, they are busy.

President Zelenskyy believes that approximately 200 Ukrainian soldiers die each day in the war started by Russian aggression. The United Nations believes the number to be closer to 100,000 since the war started. An estimated 7,000 civilians have died simply by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. In the chaos of war, record-keeping is hard.