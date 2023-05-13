The Friends of Museum of the Albemarle are raising funds through the museum’s Adopt-An-Artifact program to conserve an 1859 edition of “A Dictionary of the Holy Bible,” a book that belonged to Elizabeth City resident Margaret A. Brooks, wife of George Brooks, an anti-secessionist lawmaker during the Civil War and later a federal judge.
If you’ve ever wanted to help the museum preserve our artifacts that may require extra conservation, now you can through the museum’s Adopt-An-Artifact program.
Occasionally, we may have an artifact that is identified as needing specialized conservation. Our collections staff may sometimes only know the range of necessary conservation. This is when we have to contact an accredited conservator with specific expertise in the artifact’s needed care.
Not all artifacts require the same care, so getting an accredited conservator can help identify the necessary conservation of artifacts such as textiles, documents, books, etc. The conservator will perform a comprehensive assessment of the conservation work needed and provide it to our staff, along with a proposal and estimated cost for the required work.
Our nonprofit support group, Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle, will then begin the fundraising process through our Adopt-an-Artifact program to obtain the funding needed to conserve the artifact.
This is where you come in! We recently acquired the Pool Portrait, an oil painting of young Gaston Pool. It inspired many to donate funds to hire professional conservators to clean, stabilize, and correct damage to the image and frame.
Our subsequent preservation endeavor is conservation of an 1859 edition of “A Dictionary of the Holy Bible,” a book that belonged to Elizabeth City resident Margaret A. Brooks, wife of George Brooks, an anti-secessionist lawmaker during the Civil War and later a federal judge.
We are already beginning to receive funds to help preserve this artifact! With your continued generosity and donations, we will hopefully raise enough to start the conservation of “A Dictionary of the Holy Bible.” We’ll be sure to keep you informed of this process!
If you’d like to contribute, call the museum at 252-335-1453, and someone will assist you. All funds raised for this artifact and others in our Adopt-an-Artifact program go to the museum’s conservation fund.
Our nonprofit support group, Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle, always seeks to raise awareness and provide funding for exhibits, artifact conservation, and educational programming throughout the 13-county region that Museum of the Albemarle serves. Those counties are Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.