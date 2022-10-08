...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Herbert J. Taylor was a business executive who, in the early 1930s, set out to save the Club Aluminum Products Distribution Company from bankruptcy. He deemed himself the only person with real hope in the company that employed 250 workers. His recovery plan started with changing the company’s ethical climate.
The first job, Mr. Taylor thought, was to set policies for the company that would reflect the high ethics and morals God would want in any business. He needed a simple, easily remembered guide to proper conduct — a sort of “ethical yardstick” — which all in the company could memorize and apply.
Mr. Taylor prayed and reflected on Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. This scripture passage expands Micah’s three-part summary of the law. When Mr. Taylor finished praying, he wrote down the words that God had given him “Is it the truth?”; “Is it fair to all concerned?”; “Will it build goodwill and better friendships?”; and “Will it be beneficial to all concerned?” These four principles became known as The Four-Way Test for business.
Many years before Taylor, the prophet Micah was also in need of an ethical yardstick when prophesying against the leaders of Jerusalem and Samaria —the capitals of the northern and southern kingdoms. Micah, a contemporary of Isaiah and perhaps Amos, Hosea and Jonah, denounced the kingdoms for using their power and position to take advantage of the poor. The Lord gave Micah a “Three-Way Test” for the Israelite nobles to test their ethics. This test, recorded in Micah 6:8, is just as valid for us today as it was in the eighth century B.C.: “He has shown you what is good and what the Lord requires: to do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God.”
First, God instructs Micah to tell the people to do justly. In other words, we must be honest and upright in all our dealings with people. I’m convinced that there are unchurched people looking to see the real deal in people who profess Christ. One of the best ways to show Christ to the world is through your life example; thus, to do and live justly.
The second instruction is to love mercy. How do we do that? Mercy is not getting what you deserve. Someone once said, “I deserve death, but Jesus gives me life.” You could pay back people with evil for all the wrong they’ve done to you. Or instead, you could show them love. This is living out the concept “to love mercy.”
The last instruction is to walk humbly with God. Truthfully, one must have God to walk humbly. Being humble doesn’t come naturally to the flesh. One must be born-again— born of God, to even be able to walk with humility. Once we are genuinely born-again, then we are capable of walking humbly with God. Why? Because the born-again believer now has the Holy Spirit residing inside. As Galatians 5:22-23 reminds us, the Holy Spirit will guide us in humility.
May we be careful to reflect on the words the Lord gave Micah. Choose to treat others fairly (to do justly). Choose not only to love mercy but to extend mercy. Finally, and most importantly, choose to walk humbly with God.