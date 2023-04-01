SHughes

“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” — 2 Corinthians 6:2

There was an incident that happened at the church I attended when I was a child. I never forgot it. Pastor Henry was wrapping up his sermon that night when the door opened and a man staggered in. He was probably in his early 30s.

Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com