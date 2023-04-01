...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
“Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” — 2 Corinthians 6:2
There was an incident that happened at the church I attended when I was a child. I never forgot it. Pastor Henry was wrapping up his sermon that night when the door opened and a man staggered in. He was probably in his early 30s.
He staggered toward a back seat on his left. A couple of the men helped him get in and get seated. As the pastor ended his sermon, he asked everyone to stand and issued an altar call.
Some who knew the man walked back and began to talk to him and pray for him. If memory is correct, one was his mother. The man began to cry in great gulping sobs. Those around him began to cry, too. You could feel the Holy Spirit drawing him and the man seemed to be torn in two.
After some time, he turned and walked out the door and into eternity. He wrecked his car and died about a mile down the road.
When my grandmother got a call the next morning and learned what had happened, she told me and I was devastated. I knew this man had been drawn into the church and been given his last chance for redemption. How heartbreaking it was that he had refused it.
There are two lessons to be learned from this. One, a person never knows when they will receive their last chance to accept Christ. And second, those who follow Christ should have a heavy burden for those who are lost.
The Bible says, “Each person is destined to die once and after that comes judgment.” It tells us that those who rejected Christ are lost forever, eternally separated from God. They will stand at the Great White Throne Judgment. But it also tells us that the believers will stand at the Bema Seat of Christ where rewards will be given or lost based on how we have used our life for the Lord.
1 Corinthians 3:14-15 tells us, “If anyone’s work which he has built on it endures, he will receive a reward, If anyone’s work is burned, he will suffer loss; but he himself will be saved, yet so as through fire.”
2 Corinthians 5:10 reminds, “For we must all (believers) appear before the judgment seat of Christ (Bema), that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.”
In Matthew 16:27, we learn: “For the Son of man shall come in the glory of his Father with his angels; and then he shall reward every man according to his works.”
Notice Jesus says every man.
Those who are believers will not be judged for heaven or hell, but they will receive or lose rewards according to whether they have lived obeying Christ and fulfilling His will for their lives. How horrifying to enter heaven with no rewards and smelling like smoke. How much better to hear “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
If you have never received Christ as your Savior, today is the day to do it. If you are a believer, do your best to bring someone to Christ. I think of the Apostle Andrew. Almost every time we read about him, he is bringing someone to Christ.
These have not been uplifting words that bring joy but they are very important. Peter tells us that the Lord does not want anyone to perish. He is patient, but there comes a time when a person’s life is over and it’s too late. May there be a burden on your heart today for those who need Christ.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com