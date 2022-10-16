Breathe in deep all of your gratitude. Doesn’t the autumn season just usher in appreciation for your many blessings?
It’s the season for harvest, spices, hunting, football, hoodies, pastors and the privilege of voting. Autumn warps the colors of the skies and plants, and it seems to do the same for us humans. I am always more pensive and retrospective during these months, and this attitude always leads me to thankfulness.
God abundantly and unfairly blesses me.
My parents love one another and stayed together. Multiple times, it would’ve been easy for them to leave, but they kept fighting for one another, and I’m so glad they did. They were saved by Jesus Christ when I was 7 years old and became new creatures.
I saw joy grow where despair had deep roots. I watched love blossom in soil hardened by hurts and disinterest. God saved my house when I was young, and I’ll never forget it, so I’ll praise God
As a child, I knew I wanted to be used by God. I volunteered early for the ministry and felt a definite call to preach the Gospel. I stand on the shoulders of giants who have poured into my life and stood with me when I needed strength and help along the way. I have been blessed with pastors who shepherded me with integrity and passion, and I’ll always be thankful for the Denton family.
I have had several spiritual fathers who have built me into the man I am today. I have not earned the favor of God who has overwhelmed me with so many giants and coaches in my life. I appreciate every one of them.
October is the month in which we thank our teachers of the Bible. The scripture tells us to give double honor to those who teach us how to live according to God’s ways. The stories I hear when we gather with other men and women of God are at times laced with dishonor or hurt.
We have no idea how heavy and uphill the road of leadership is. It is also lonely. Your pastor may look like friends surround him, but there are many moments when he feels he is walking alone. You may not be able to give much money or prizes, but I can tell you every pastor needs his people’s support. They want to hear that someone isn’t going to leave the moment something isn’t like they want it to be.
While this time lends to gratitude, we can often leave it as a feeling and not move it into action. I encourage you to communicate your feelings — even if they have moved on to a new church or you don’t see them anymore.
If there is a person who has made you want to go along with Christ and encouraged you to keep trying to live righteously, it’s your turn to encourage them. No man or woman of God can hear it enough. “Spur one another on to love and good deeds,” is what the writer of Hebrews says.
Your pastor and teachers need that, too.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.