Breathe in deep all of your gratitude. Doesn’t the autumn season just usher in appreciation for your many blessings?

It’s the season for harvest, spices, hunting, football, hoodies, pastors and the privilege of voting. Autumn warps the colors of the skies and plants, and it seems to do the same for us humans. I am always more pensive and retrospective during these months, and this attitude always leads me to thankfulness.


Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.