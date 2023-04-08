...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The first class of Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Elizabeth City State University is shown in October 1981. Initially, the ROTC program shared the former Practice School space with the campus laundry. However in 1985, the building was remodeled for exclusive use by the ROTC. The unit used the building for various purposes for almost 40 years, moving out shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After years of planning, Elizabeth City State University is moving steadily toward rehabilitating the century-old Rosenwald Practice School and Principal’s House located in the campus historic district.
The work is being funded by a National Park Service African American Civil Rights grant. But before construction can begin, the remaining contents of the Practice School’s interior must be removed. This important work must be done with care because the building has been in near continuous use since it served neighborhood children and student teachers in 1922.
After it ceased to operate as a practice school in 1939, the building was used as first the headquarters for the campus YWCA, then a beauty school, a laboratory nursery school, a campus laundry service, and, most recently, ECSU’s Reserve Officers Training Corps, also known as the Viking Battalion.
When the Practice School’s rehabilitation is complete, it will include exhibit space that will interpret the stories of the building’s uses as well as the stories of the students, faculty, and staff who learned and worked within its walls.
ECSU got its ROTC battalion in 1981 and the cadets and their commanding officers were housed in the Practice School building from the beginning of the program. Initially, the ROTC program shared the space with the campus laundry; however in 1985 the building was remodeled for exclusive use by the ROTC. The unit used the building for various purposes for almost 40 years, moving out shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No move is perfect. Affected as they were by both the pandemic and routine personnel changes, ROTC left many objects behind in the Practice School building. These objects range from old ironing boards, sunscreen and bug repellent to a few out-of-date uniforms, classroom materials, and even a karaoke machine. The building’s exterior features a wooden pull-up bar, giant tires and a faded sign. These objects represent the “top layer” of the building’s material history following its use as a Practice School.
In recent weeks, I have been working closely with current ROTC staff to ensure that any sensitive or necessary materials are removed from the building. Meanwhile, I have identified objects that I would like to archive and eventually use in an exhibit in the building to tell the story of the young cadets and their officers who used the building for so many years. Once I have received final permission, these objects will be put into preservation.
After this top layer of historic preservation work is done, we will complete the building clear out. Contractors will strip back old carpet, flooring, ceiling tiles and wooden wall paneling to reveal the original floors, walls, and ceilings of the 1922 Practice School.
If, during this selective demolition, objects from previous decades are discovered, they too will be archived. The contractors will also ensure that the foundation and roof are secure so that moisture doesn’t damage the building. They also will repair the front porch and replace the windows. Future phases of work will depend on the award of additional federal funding.
Dr. Melissa Stuckey is an assistant professor of history and history program coordinator at Elizabeth City State University. She also is a board member of Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.