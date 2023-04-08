After years of planning, Elizabeth City State University is moving steadily toward rehabilitating the century-old Rosenwald Practice School and Principal’s House located in the campus historic district.

The work is being funded by a National Park Service African American Civil Rights grant. But before construction can begin, the remaining contents of the Practice School’s interior must be removed. This important work must be done with care because the building has been in near continuous use since it served neighborhood children and student teachers in 1922.