This image from 1946 shows Ned Burgess’ workshop with duck and geese decoy bodies and wood ready to split. The new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and their Carvers,” opens on Thursday at Museum of the Albemarle with an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members.

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

Then on Friday, Museum of the Albemarle will host the annual meeting of the Carolina Decoy Collector Association. The association’s president, Kroghie Andresen, is considered the foremost authority and author of several books about North Carolina decoys.