Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean we have to be done with our gardens. We are geographically situated in an area with a very long growing season. In fact, we are about to enter a very fruitful part of our season when it comes to our gardens.
When we think of gardening, we generally think of spring. We can’t wait to get our plants in as soon as the risk of frost is past. Well, fall should be as equally exciting when it comes to gardening. We can grow crops in the fall that we can’t in the spring, because it gets too hot too fast.
It is very common for spring gardens to succumb to the heat of the summer, the lack of water, and general neglect, because let’s face it: sometimes it is just too hot to want to care for our home gardens.
That is why fall gardens are so cool. They give you a second chance at gardening for the year. Even if you are the most avid gardener and you have taken great care of your plants through the summer, several of your plants are likely starting to naturally finish out their seasons, so replacing your summer garden is likely a great idea.
So, what does a fall garden look like?
Mostly, it is full of cool season crops. This means root, and leafy vegetables. Carrots, beets, radishes, cabbage, kale and broccoli — just to name a few —are wonderful, cool-season crops that thrive in our area. We refer to these as cool-season crops. However, you should be planning to plant these crops sooner rather than later. We are still a few weeks from cool weather, but this late summer heat is perfect to start seeds for the fall. The young plants will get plenty of sunlight to start off their growing seasons.
Planting cool-season crops is a great way to extend access to fresh home-grown vegetables, but it is important to remember to plant enough to make the venture worth it.
In our spring gardens, it is very easy to overplant. Squash and tomato plants can grow buckets and buckets of veggies if well cared for. However, cool-season crops don’t produce in the same manner. Generally, cool-season crops have a single harvest per plant. Exceptions are the leafy crops like kale, chard and leaf lettuce. Because most cool-season crops are single harvest, planting enough to make your efforts worth it is important.
Succession planting is important in fall gardening. Our gardens can realistically produce fresh veggies through the end of October even into November if you have things like collards and broccoli. Saving room in your garden to start a second crop after your first is a great way to ensure you get the most out of our long growing season.
If you have any questions regarding fall gardening, please feel free to contact the Pasquotank County Cooperative Extension office at 252-338-3954.
Grace Manzer Atkins is a horticulture agent with the Pasquotank Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.