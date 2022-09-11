Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean we have to be done with our gardens. We are geographically situated in an area with a very long growing season. In fact, we are about to enter a very fruitful part of our season when it comes to our gardens.

When we think of gardening, we generally think of spring. We can’t wait to get our plants in as soon as the risk of frost is past. Well, fall should be as equally exciting when it comes to gardening. We can grow crops in the fall that we can’t in the spring, because it gets too hot too fast.