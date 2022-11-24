Perhaps like many of us, when you were a child you were a club member or had a clubhouse with a secret password that only your closest friends knew. If you did not know the password, you could not enter the clubhouse, or unless you had the password, you could not join the club.

God has a password to enter His gates, too. But He gives His password to the entire world and invites all humanity to enter. In Psalm 100, we receive the invitation and the password.