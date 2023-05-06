One of the key developments on the Roanoke Island Freedman’s Colony between 1863 and 1867 was the establishment of several schools that were administered by teachers sent from the American Missionary Association and the National Freedman’s Relief Association. The walls of the schools were said to have been decorated with quotes like “This school is for the free” and “A day or an hour of virtuous liberty is worth a whole eternity of bondage.”
Whenever people think of the history of Roanoke Island, they inevitably think about the enduring mystery of the Lost Colony. While the mythos surrounding the Lost Colony is fascinating, it obscures the history of another noteworthy colony that the island played host to much more recently.
Between 1863 and 1867, the island was a Freedman’s Colony, serving as a bastion of freedom for formerly enslaved individuals from across the region.
In 1862, following the Battle of Roanoke Island, the island was occupied by Union forces who freed its enslaved population. Word quickly spread throughout the surrounding region that Roanoke Island was a place of refuge. This sentiment in fact was emblazoned on the First Light of Freedom monument at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site: “If you can cross the creek to Roanoke Island, you will find ‘safe haven.’”
Soon afterward, the population of formerly enslaved on Roanoke Island expanded to over 3,000 people. The rapidly increasing population precipitated official establishment of the Freedmen’s Colony in 1863.
The colony was an important factor in the establishment of infrastructure on Roanoke Island, bringing industry to the island through the creation of a sawmill and the introduction of the steam engine. Nearly 600 homes were also constructed.
Particularly important to the colony was the establishment of several schools that were administered by teachers sent from the American Missionary Association and the National Freedman’s Relief Association. The walls of the schools were said to have been decorated with quotes like “This school is for the free” and “A day or an hour of virtuous liberty is worth a whole eternity of bondage.”
The colony faced many hardships while on the island. Foremost was the struggle to receive the proper rations necessary for preservation of the colony’s inhabitants. This was caused in large part by the colony’s remote location and its low population of men. Many of the colony’s men enlisted in the Union Army, causing a greater reliance on government support among the remaining population.
Following the end of the Civil War, the Freedmen’s Colony was dealt a crushing blow when land taken by the Union during the war was required to be returned to the original owners. As land on the island began to be reclaimed by its former owners and government support dwindled, the colony’s population shrank substantially. By 1867, when the colony disbanded, its population had decreased by over half.
Despite its untimely end, the Roanoke Island Freedmen’s Colony provided an unprecedented level of freedom for many of its inhabitants, who for the first time were able to take substantive control of their lives and do things like receive an education.
Noah Edwards is an artifact collections specialist at Museum of the Albemarle.