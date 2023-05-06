Freedsman School

One of the key developments on the Roanoke Island Freedman’s Colony between 1863 and 1867 was the establishment of several schools that were administered by teachers sent from the American Missionary Association and the National Freedman’s Relief Association. The walls of the schools were said to have been decorated with quotes like “This school is for the free” and “A day or an hour of virtuous liberty is worth a whole eternity of bondage.”

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

Whenever people think of the history of Roanoke Island, they inevitably think about the enduring mystery of the Lost Colony. While the mythos surrounding the Lost Colony is fascinating, it obscures the history of another noteworthy colony that the island played host to much more recently.

Between 1863 and 1867, the island was a Freedman’s Colony, serving as a bastion of freedom for formerly enslaved individuals from across the region.