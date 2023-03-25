...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Column: Gentleness toward others is strength under control
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” — Galatians 5:22-23
“Walk in a manner worthy of the calling with which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, showing forbearance to one another in love.” — Ephesians 4:1-2
Gentleness has fallen on hard times. Men and women want to be strong, assertive and tough.
Who wants to be known as gentle? “Gentlemen” used to be a term to describe a man who had learned how to act respectfully and considerately toward other people. Now we no longer identify people as “ladies and gentlemen,” terms that were supposed to have at least a little to do with one’s behavior and conduct.
But gentleness is just one part of the fruit of the Spirit, a Christian virtue we are to pursue. I Timothy 6:11 tells us to “pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, perseverance and gentleness.”
Paul is telling us in the scripture to let our gentleness be known to everyone. He is reminding us that people, especially children, are watching us and learning from us all the time, even when we are not aware of it.
His concept was a person who had strength under control. The Greeks used this word to describe strong animals that were brought under control, such as an elephant that had been tamed. Barclay says the best illustration is the watchdog “who is bravely hostile to strangers and gently friendly with familiars whom he knows and loves.”
Peter instructs believers in I Peter 3:4 to adorn the “hidden person of the heart, with the imperishable quality of a gently and quiet spirit, which is precious in the sight of God.”
Jesus calls to us in Matthew 11:29 to “Take My yoke upon you, and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart and you shall find rest for your souls.”
You just can’t go wrong showing gentleness and kindness. Paul illustrated this to the Thessalonians. “But we proved to be gentle among you, as a nursing mother tenderly cares for her own children,” he said in I Thessalonians 1:7.
How do we cultivate the fruit of gentleness?
This is not a fruit that we come by naturally. We need the Spirit of God working in us, developing this beautiful fruit in our lives. This is where it all has to begin. If we are going to be gentle (showing strength under control) we must relinquish our power to another, and that one is God. If we cannot be submissive to the will of God we will have trouble being gentle toward others.
Second, have a teachable spirit. James 1:21 challenges us to “... in humility receive the word implanted, which is able to save your souls.”
Have you ever met someone who thinks they know it all? Only our heavenly Father fits that description. Without a teachable spirit we cannot receive the instruction we need to be able to be like Jesus. We will not grow if we think we know it all and we will not be the gentle person God wants us to be. It is a wise person who is willing to learn and grow, no matter what age in life.
Thirdly, be considerate of others. When you read Philippians 2:1-8, you see that we are to put others first. That means being considerate of others’ feelings, putting ourselves in their shoes in order to empathize with them.
You can call yourself anything you want but your walk with Jesus is meaningless if you cannot show tolerance and love for others.
Can you use the power of gentleness to love others, even when they are a little unlovable? Can you do that? Then maybe, just maybe, they will see Christ in you.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.