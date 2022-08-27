I have long described myself as a fan of 1980s pop and rock music but have discovered in recent weeks that my enthusiasm for those genres actually started to wane after the 1970s.
It turns out one of my favorite “80s” songs, for example — Robert Palmer’s “Bad Case of Loving You” — is from 1979.
That’s getting close to the 80s but not quite there.
In listening recently to an 80s channel on satellite radio I noticed there were fewer songs I liked than I remembered.
Switching to the 70s channel I have been much happier.
The 80s were the heyday of synthesizer-based pop and it had its moments but was never my favorite.
Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough” from the early 80s is one of the catchiest riffs ever. The song is repetitive nearly to the point of being monotonous, but I suppose there’s some kind of correlation between repetitive and catchy.
It was also Depeche Mode that gave the world “Personal Jesus,” which was one of my least favorite songs ever until Johnny Cash recorded a cover on his American IV and the song — in its Johnny Cash rendition and only in that way — became one of my favorites.
I won’t belabor the point here because I have written about this before, but Depeche Mode did “Personal Jesus” as a kind of parody of Christian piety, but then Johnny Cash sang the exact same words to the same tune and it became a song of faith.
Wang Chung’s “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” is often cited as a defining song of the decade, but I (believe it or not) do not recall ever hearing it until 2000 or so. I remember “Dance Hall Days” by Wang Chung as one of my favorites from 1984 or so, and I remember a couple of years later “To Live and Die in LA” by the same band.
But the band’s “signature” song somehow got past me at the time.
I know one thing that happened around 1987 or so is that I became taken with Randy Travis and a new crop of country singers, and my interest in pop and rock started to wane. That trend continued into the 1990s, to the point that the only song I really remember and celebrate from the early 90s is Michael Jackson’s “Black or White.”
Pretty much the same thing is true of the late 90s. In fact I haven’t been much of a fan of new pop or rock since 1991 or so. That’s not to say good music is not being made. I’m just not paying a lot of attention to it.
That tends to happen as we grow older.
My father, for example, probably hasn’t cared much for any album since Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in 1970. And even in 1970 there weren’t many current songs he liked.
I guess that’s why he listened to radio stations that played Elvis Presley and the Coasters from the late 1950s.
And that’s similar to why I’ll pick “Tiny Dancer” and “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Sweet Love” over most of the tunes coming along now.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.