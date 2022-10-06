The 24th annual Ghost Walk takes place in Elizabeth City Oct. 14-15, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each evening. This year’s theme is "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem." Venues include five private homes, the Episcopal Cemetery and the Southern Hotel.
The 24th annual Ghost Walk takes place in Elizabeth City Oct. 14-15, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each evening. This year’s theme is "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem." Venues include five private homes, the Episcopal Cemetery and the Southern Hotel.
After a two-year hiatus, the Elizabeth City Historic Ghost Walk is back, bringing local history alive with its signature combination of home tour, history lesson and live theater. The 24th annual Ghost Walk takes place Oct. 14-15, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each evening.
This year’s theme is "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem." Venues include five private homes in the downtown historic district, the Episcopal Cemetery, and the Southern Hotel. A live stage show at Arts of the Albemarle's Maguire Theatre is also part of the evening.
The ghost of Theodosia Burr Alston, Aaron Burr’s daughter who disappeared at sea in 1813, will appear at the Richardson-Pool-Glover house. In 1869, Dr. William G. Pool, of Elizabeth City, discovered a mysterious portrait hanging in the shack of a fisherman’s widow in Nags Head Woods. Dr. Pool believed the portrait to be a likeness of Theodosia. Will her ghost tell all? You can view a reproduction of Theodosia’s portrait in Museum of the Albemarle’s permanent exhibit “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle.”
The Southern Hotel will host the ghosts of Grace Emory and Eva Harrell, two young women who were murdered at the hotel in 1921. Find out who killed them in a fit of anger, then took his own life.
Two ghostly nuns will appear at the Edwin F. Aydlett Jr. house, formerly the convent of the Sisters of St. Dominic. A visiting nun has passed away unexpectedly, and the sisters are all a-twitter.
U.S. District Judge Everett Thompson haunts the Charles-Harney House. An assailant shot Judge Thompson through his own living room window, killing him, one evening as he read the newspaper.
The ghost of law enforcement officer Bennie Halstead will haunt the Garrett-Sanders-Small-Cobb house. Halstead spent his long career chasing down a certain infamous bootlegger, who made illegal hooch all over the Albemarle area.
The ghost of Jim Wilcox will make an appearance in the Episcopal Cemetery. Wilcox was accused of the murder of beautiful Nell Cropsey in 1901. Did Wilcox do the evil deed?
The Ballard-Finck house will host the ghost of long-time Elizabeth City police Chief, W.C. Owens. Chief Owens will recall his role in the Freezer Locker murders of September 1954.
A live stage show at Arts of the Albemarle's Maguire Theatre will recall Elizabeth City through the years. It will feature narration, music and a slide show of historic images.
Complementary trolley transportation is available for ticket-holders, though the route is easily walkable.
Ghost Walk headquarters is AoA's The Center, where attendees can buy tickets and T-shirts, and receive information about the event.
Tickets are $15 per person, and may be purchased at Muddy Waters Coffee House, 100. W. Main Street; the EC Mailbox Center, 1313 N. Road Street; and Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main Street.
Tickets are good for both nights of Ghost Walk. Lines may be long at smaller venues, and it is preferable to visit some sites Friday night and some Saturday night.
Last, but not least — Ghost Walk is not scary! It is a family-friendly living history event. Come out and enjoy this popular autumn offering.
Marjorie Berry is a public information specialist for Museum of the Albemarle and is also the script writer for Ghost Walk.