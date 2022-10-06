After a two-year hiatus, the Elizabeth City Historic Ghost Walk is back, bringing local history alive with its signature combination of home tour, history lesson and live theater. The 24th annual Ghost Walk takes place Oct. 14-15, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each evening.

This year’s theme is "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem." Venues include five private homes in the downtown historic district, the Episcopal Cemetery, and the Southern Hotel. A live stage show at Arts of the Albemarle's Maguire Theatre is also part of the evening.