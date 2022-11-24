The words “give” and “thanks” are forever connected. Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the truth that gratitude and generosity are tied to one another.

A fundamental part of us needs a physical representation of an inner feeling. We want to display our personal impressions publicly.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.