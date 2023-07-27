Where did the phrase “on purpose” originate? William Shakespeare is credited with its use in December 1594. Hard to read, Shakespeare’s tales are. Nevertheless, one line from “The Comedy of Errors” comes to mind as I think about the phrase, “on purpose.”

From Act 4, scene 3, I read, “Besides this present instance of his rage, is a mad tale he told today at dinner of his own doors being shut against his entrance. Belike his wife, acquainted with his fits, on purpose, shut the doors against his way.”

  