Some 700 years before the birth of Jesus, the prophet Isaiah, writing in Isaiah 12:4-5 about that wonderful day, said that people would sing, “Thank the Lord!” He said they would tell the nations what God has done, and that they would see how mighty He is. Sing to the Lord because He has done wonderful things, he said. And make known God’s praise around the world.

The prophetic books have different references to the Day of the Lord. Still, in these verses from Isaiah’s work, we understand that “wonderful day” would begin with the birth of Christ and continue to this day. We are living in that wonderful day.