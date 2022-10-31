“Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.” — Jeremiah 1:5.
The above is the word of the Lord that came to Jeremiah when he accepted his calling.
The Prophet Zephaniah was also called to God’s ministry but was much more limited, as can be ascertained by reading the three short chapters recorded in the Bible. Zephaniah preceded Jeremiah, and they both came with the same message: to urge God’s people to turn from their sins and back to God.
It must have been an incredible experience for Jeremiah to receive a commission from God Almighty while he was still a young man, perhaps even a teenager. God didn’t ask him if he would entertain the idea as a prophet. He told him he had been predestined for that job!
Remember how Moses, when called, protested that he was “slow of speech.” Jeremiah responded, in Jeremiah 1:6, to his calling: “Ah, Sovereign Lord, I do not know how to speak; I am only a child.” And Isaiah hesitated because of his unclean lips. Jonah ran from God. But God would not be put off by any of them.
Jeremiah tells what the Lord told him in verses 7-8: “But the Lord said to me, ‘Do not say, I am only a child. You must go to everyone I send you to and say whatever I command you. Do not be afraid of them, for I am with you and will rescue you,’ declares the Lord.”
No matter how inadequate we may feel when faced with new challenges, we must remember that God has always thought of us as valuable and has a purpose in mind for us. God “knew” us, as He knew Jeremiah, long before we were born or conceived. He thought about us as individuals and planned for us.
Jeremiah continues in verses 9-10: “Then the Lord reached out his hand and touched my mouth and said to me, ‘Now, I have put my words in our mouth. See, today I appoint you over nations and kingdoms to uproot and tear down, to destroy and overthrow, to build and to plant.’“
God told Jeremiah that if he could find one righteous man who practiced justice and truth, He would pardon Jerusalem. Just as Abraham pleaded with the Lord over the fate of Sodom and Gomorrah, Jeremiah did the same. But Jeremiah found only corruption at every turn. He says in Jeremiah 5:30-31: “A horrible and shocking thing has happened in the land: The prophets prophesy lies, the priests rule by their own authority, and my people love it this way.”
If you give a horse a loose rein, he will go about at his own will. So it was with the people “in the land.” To quote Benson’s Commentary, “Both priest and prophets agree to speak pleasing things to the people, thereby to keep up their interest and authority with them. ‘My people love it this way,’ they are well enough pleased to be thus misled. If the prophets and priests will let them alone in their sins, they will give them no disturbance in theirs.”
False prophets had a large, enthusiastic audience. They were quite popular because they made the people believe that all was well — just as most TV evangelists do today, spouting that “feel good” philosophy. Read Jeremiah 23:9-14 for the Biblical account of lying prophets.
Perhaps that is why we don’t hear the complete Word of God preached from the pulpit these days. Proverbs 6:17-19 tells us of the things God hates. “Haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies, and a man who stirs up dissension among brothers.”
Haughty means “proud, snobbish, arrogant,” one who glorifies himself above another person or looks down on others. As for a lying tongue, recall King David’s act of adultery with the wife of one of his most faithful officers and his attempt to cover it up — an act that resulted in the murder of that man.
It is clearly stated in the Ten Commandments that murder is a crime. A commandment, not a request, is that we will not intentionally kill an innocent person. The heart is defined as a person’s will, emotions and desires. It’s not the organ that pumps blood throughout our bodies. God hates hearts that devise wicked plans.
Using haste (or speed) to sin indicates a person’s deliberate purpose to inflict harm. A lying tongue may be used to further one’s own interests, whereas a particular lie is told with the intent to harm one’s neighbor.
False witness? A simple example is telling someone you will pray for them, then a prayer never enters your heart or thoughts. When you make a promise, keep your end of the bargain.
And if you leave a job, end a relationship, or change churches, you don’t need to air your dirty laundry to others. It may not be necessary to get your message across. Don’t be the instrument of discord causing distrust among others.
As 1 John 4:16 reminds us, “We know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love.” We are a vessel containing life’s choices. Almighty God, allow me to be Your vessel filled with compassion, love, forgiveness and grace.
