...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A mighty empire, a massive taxation machine, a sprawling governing power — all these things might seem of little consequence to a newly betrothed couple with a baby on the way. Still, they were of the utmost importance to the first Roman emperor, Caesar Augustus.
Caesar Augustus recorded in his journal, “The Deeds of Divine Augustus,” that he ordered censuses of Rome and its territories in 28 B.C., 8 B.C., and 14 A.D. Caesar Augustus was the self-made title of Gaius Octavius, born Sept. 23, 63 B.C. Adopted by his great uncle, Julius Caesar, dictator of Rome, Octavian took the reins and completed Rome’s transition from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire. Octavian became Rome’s first emperor.
Perhaps on the first Christmas, all eyes were on Caesar Augustus with his census. His name and census begin in Luke 2:1 the narrative of the greatest king — Jesus. Caesar was unknowingly God’s pawn, helping set an ancient prophecy from Proverbs 21:1 in motion.
How did Caesar Augustus pave the way for the greatest king, and what lessons can we learn? The first lesson learned: seldom are the main dramas center stage. Augustus’ census might have dominated the spotlight of the first Christmas, but the real story, as detailed in John 1:1, 14, is that God came to earth and put on flesh in the person of Christ Jesus.
The first thing that jumps out about how Augustus paved the way for Jesus: understanding the Pax Romana, “the peace of Rome.” The Pax Romana afforded Mary and Joseph safe travel on roads that were well-maintained for the first century. The Pax Romana would also aid the fast spread of the gospel in the mid to late first century.
A second thing that jumps out is related to how Augustus paved the way for Jesus. Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem was foretold prophetically by Micah in Micah 5:2. It was necessary that Jesus be born in Bethlehem. Without Augustus’ census, Mary and Joseph would have had no reason to visit Bethlehem.
The second lesson learned: even taxation had a purpose in God’s plan. More than likely, the reason for the census was to analyze Rome’s ability to tax. Taxation with purpose: God’s purpose was to get Mary and Joseph to the correct place for His son to be born. Every detail is significant to God.
The final lesson learned is detailed in Colossians 1:16: all power and dominion belong to God. God used Augustus, but when it came time in Luke 2:9-14 to split the sky and send his angelic messengers to earth to announce the arrival of the greatest king, King Jesus, God did not ask Augustus’ permission. God, in His sovereign time and by His sovereign will, allowed every event to unfold so that everything would play out as He foretold through the prophets. Never stress because God is not caught off guard. Know that He is working in every detail to accomplish His plans. (See Psalm 138:8.)
With its taxation machine, the mighty Roman empire could care less about a poor couple in an outlying province. God cared. God used Caesar Augustus’ census for a far more critical purpose than Caesar knew. God used the Roman census to fulfill prophecy and point to the greatest ruler of all — Jesus.