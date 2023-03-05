”Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not depart from it.” — Proverbs 22:6
I lived with my maternal grandmother until I was 11. She was a born-again Christian who believed totally everything in the Bible.
She read it every morning when she arose from bed and every night before going to bed. She sat in a chair at the foot of her bed to read and dropped to her knees at the same chair to pray.
We went to church every Sunday morning, Sunday night and Wednesday night. We went every night when there was a revival meeting. Since she didn’t drive, we walked there and back. When I was small, I walked home mostly asleep, with her holding my hand to guide me.
My grandmother, according to scripture, believed in discipline. Proverbs 29:17 says, “Discipline your children, and they will give you peace of mind and will make your heart glad.”
Proverbs 13:24 also says, “Those who spare the rod of discipline hate their children. Those who love their children care enough to discipline them.”
She would bring me into the kitchen and stand me in a chair so we could look each other in the eye. Every time she would say some version of: “I do not enjoy doing this. I only do it because I love you and want you to grow up to be a good person.” Then she would tell me what I had done wrong and why it was wrong. Then came the switch.
At other times she used a learning lesson.
One day Barbara Ann, my best friend, and I went to a small grocery store that was on our street. Back then you could buy penny candy and often grandmother would give us a couple of pennies to buy a piece of candy each.
Next to the store was Mr. Everhart’s plot of land for his garden. His house was on the other side, surrounded by a hedge. By the garden and next to the hedge was an apple tree.
As we neared the tree, I could see bright red apples on the ground and on the tree. For some reason, those apples looked like something I had to have so I picked up a couple of them. Barbara Ann picked up a couple also.
When we got to my grandmother’s driveway, we went up it to the back to wash the apples off so we could eat them. Whether she had been watching us or she heard the water, I don’t know. She came to the porch and looked out to see us washing the apples.
“Where did you get the apples?”
“From Mr. Everhart’s tree”
“Did you ask him if you could have them?”
“No.”
“If you did not ask for them, then it was stealing, taking something from someone who didn’t say you could have it. You go to his house, ring his doorbell, tell him you stole his apples and are returning them.”
I could not have imagined anything worse. Mr. Everhart was an older gentleman who was my friend. I would go to his house and help him gather eggs from his chicken coop. Having no choice, Barbara Ann and I went across the street, rang the bell and I told him I had stolen his apples.
Mr. Everhart said, “Since you have been so honest, you can keep them.”
We went back to the front porch where grandmother was watching. We told her what he said. She said, “You only took the apples back because I caught you and made you do it. You take them back and tell him you can’t keep them.”
What she told me I should learn from this was:
• Never take what doesn’t belong to you
• Be accountable for your actions
• Always tell the truth.
I have never resented the times my grandmother disciplined me because she always explained and she always said she did it because she loved me. I learned many lessons from her — some from listening and some harder because we often let temptation overcome us.
My grandmother showed me Jesus. Just like my grandmother, God sometimes disciplines us because He loves us and just like her, He will forgive us our failures if we confess we are wrong.