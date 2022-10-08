“For the word of the Lord is right and true; He is faithful in all He does.” — Psalm 33:4
We live in a world of broken promises. Marriage vows are broken. Parents break their promises to their children. Politicians break their promises. Things change. People change. There is so little that we can trust anymore.
If your car starts once every three tries, is it reliable? If you don’t go to work once or twice a month, are you a loyal employee? If you miss a couple of loan payments every year does the bank say, “Ten out of twelve isn’t bad”?
Of course not. We all know what it means to be faithful.
Faithfulness is a rare virtue today. But God remains faithful day after day after day.
When you think about being faithful what comes to mind? You probably think of things like being dedicated, steadfast, dependable and worthy of trust. If you think these things then you are on the right track.
The Greek word used in the New Testament means “trustworthy” or “to be relied on.” So faithfulness has to do with being trustworthy and loyal.
Sometimes we mistakenly compare God’s faithfulness to ours — sometimes on and sometimes off. But God’s faithfulness is far beyond what we could ever succeed on our own. If there’s a measure of faithfulness accredited to us it’s all because of His faithfulness. That gives us the strength to succeed. As Psalm 117:2 reminds us, “For great is His love toward us, and the faithfulness of the Lord endures forever.”
Don Schultz wrote, “Is there such a thing as a ‘God-failure,’ when God stops working? Sometimes there are signs that seem to indicate that we are experiencing a God-failure: a physical problem, a financial problem, a personal problem, a natural disaster. Something bad happens, and it looks like you are experiencing a God-failure. You wonder, ‘Has God stopped working? It looks as though God has stopped caring, stopped protecting, stopped blessing. I think we are experiencing a God-failure.’”
But there is no such thing as a God-failure. God never stops working, never stops blessing, never stops caring, never stops protecting. Even during those times when it seems as though God has failed, remember Hebrews 10:23: “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful.”
We have all seen the pictures of the deadly and destructive results of Hurricane Ian in Florida. For days people will be picking through the rubble of their homes and businesses to try and salvage any item of value.
God digs through the rubble of our lives and our hearts and offers a way out. He is relentless! He is faithful to us as He digs and cleans out the rubble of shame and guilt out of our hearts and lives. And He uses the church to help people get out of the rubble of their lives. That is why we are here.
One of my favorite hymns is “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.” The hymn was written by Thomas Chisholm. He didn’t write this hymn because of something great or even miraculous that had happened in his life. And he could not have written it when he was young. He wrote it because as he looked back over his 70-plus years of life, he learned to see the great faithfulness of God.
Great is Thy faithfulness! Great is Thy faithfulness?
Morning by morning new mercies I see;
All I have needed Thy hand hath provided —
Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me!
Do you believe in the faithfulness of God? Have you experienced the joy of salvation and the freedom from the forgiveness of sins? Have you had the joy of helping others get out from under their pile of rubble and experience the joy of life in Christ?
Maybe you have some rivers you think are impossible to cross, or mountains to difficult to climb? God is always faithful and He even specializes in the impossible.
Remember Psalm 86:15: “But you O Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness.”