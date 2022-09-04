”And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high, and how deep his love is. May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God.” — Ephesians 3:18-19
There are words in the Hebrew that have no equivalent word in English. One of those words is “hesed.” It is often translated in our Bibles as “loving-kindness,” “mercy” or “faithfulness.”
The one word in Hebrew means all of those things and much more. It is a love that endures forever. It is unfailing, generous and selfless. The emotions are there, but the emotion translates into action.
Loving-kindness is defined as tenderness and consideration toward another. Mercy is compassion or forgiveness toward someone whom you have the power to punish or harm. Faithfulness is loyal and steadfast.
All those are part of God’s love, but hesed is not just emotion; it’s emotion that results in action. God loves us and, because of that love, He moves on our behalf. He sends the Holy Spirit when we are still separated from Him. The Holy Spirit convicts us and we are saved.
If God never did anything else for us, that would be enough. To be His child and live with Him forever, yes, that would be enough. Still, He is not through with us. He lives within us, guides and comforts us. He gives us peace when the world is falling apart. He provides our needs and many times our wants as well.
In His presence we find a place to shelter in the storm and come away refreshed, revived and ready to tackle whatever is needed.
In the Old Testament, we read of Israel’s many failures, but God still loves them. He is faithful when we are not.
In Isaiah we see God almost begging His children to turn from their wicked ways. He does not want to bring judgment against them because He loves them. Even after they have refused His love and gone into exile, He promises to restore them if they will only repent and call out to Him.
When I see the words “steadfast love,” it always does something to my heart. Somehow it is a trigger that makes me understand God’s love for me. Steadfast is firm, unwavering, resolute in its mission.
In my mind’s eye, I picture a tree that stands in whatever storm is brought against it. It still brings forth its food and shade. Nothing deters it and nothing deters God. Nothing I do affects His love for me in any way. This is almost too wonderful to comprehend.
His love for me overwhelms me and I am willing to do anything for Him. What does He require of me? To love Him with all my heart, soul, mind and strength and my neighbor as myself. With me that might be impossible but through the power of the Holy Spirit, I can.
Do you understand God’s love for you? Are you confident in that love? Time in the scripture will tell you how much He loves you.
Ask the Holy Spirit to help you understand what you read. Pray for the power to understand God’s love. Praise Him for who He is, and He will draw near and flood you with His love. Walk in the knowledge of God’s love for you personally and it will change your world.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.