“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” — Galatians 5:22-23

This concludes my columns on the nine parts of the fruit of the Spirit. I say “parts” because the fruit that the Holy Spirit produces is made up of all nine of these qualities. And today I want to address “goodness.”