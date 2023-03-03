...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
There have been countless attempts over the last several decades to depict what a defender is. “The Bodyguard” with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner quickly comes to mind. Frank Farmer (Costner), a former Secret Service agent, takes on the job of bodyguard to a singing superstar Rachel Marron (Houston).
Then there is the made-for-TV series “The Guardian,” starring Simon Baker, Alan Rosenberg, Raphael Sbarge and Dabney Coleman. It’s the story of the young, clever and ambitious corporate lawyer, Nick Fallin (Baker), sentenced to 1,500 hours of community service as a guardian ad litem for troubled children.
And then, there is “The Lord’s Prayer” which I learned by rote from the King James Version of the Bible when I was a mere child. Most anyone my age (born in the 1940s) can quote these verses verbatim from Matthew 6:9-13: “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed by thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil; For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.”
A guardian is a defender, protector and keeper. Read Psalm 23 KJV: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”
Most all commentaries point to this as “the model prayer” as the way Jesus taught His disciples to pray. Remember: we are His disciples, and The Lord’s Prayer is like a shroud covering us from head to toe. It is a blanket of protection — our guardianship from above.
Some years ago, my husband Keith and I volunteered as guardians ad litem for our court district. At the time, this was considered North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. The area encompassed six counties in northeastern North Carolina: Gates, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Currituck and Camden. Land maps show this is a vast area of many square miles.
We were the guardians, or the voice, for abused and neglected children the courts assigned us to represent. We were trained to serve abused and neglected children by advocating for their best interests in court. We conducted independent investigations to determine the facts, needs of the child, and the resources appropriate to meet the needs of these children.
One of the early guardianship cases in the Bible is that of Pharaoh’s daughter and the babe, Moses. The mother hid Moses in a papyrus basket (coated with tar and pitch to make it waterproof) in the reeds along the bank of the Nile. Pharaoh’s earlier decree was that every son born would be cast into the river and every daughter allowed to live. Moses’ sister, Miriam, stood watch.
You know the rest of the story: Moses was discovered by Pharaoh’s daughter. Quickly, Miriam offered the baby’s mother as a nursemaid, taking on the role of guardian. Exodus 4:10 states: “When the child grew older, she took him to Pharaoh’s daughter, and he became her son. She named him Moses, saying, ‘I drew him out of the water.’”
An anecdote to the Moses story is this. I did not own a clothes dryer when my two daughters were 2 and 5. Thus, all laundry was piled into the old oblong wicker basket for transport, then hung on the clothesline to dry. I heard the two laughing and playing outside from the kitchen window when suddenly, all became extremely quiet. I ran out, repeatedly calling them by name: “Michele!? Andrea!?”
I looked toward the end of the driveway and located them. They were just steps away from the farm pond across the street! I sprinted to them, visibly shaken, and asked Michele what she was doing with her baby sister. “She’s Moses,” Michele said proudly, pointing to Andrea sitting on a towel in the wicker basket. “I am putting her in the bulrushes to save her from the evil king!” That was one Sunday School lesson that was taken literally!
Over time, that role with the two little girls was reversed, as Andrea, the youngest, became the guardian of Michele, the oldest, as she entered hospice care at the end of her life.
Guardian Angels are the topic of another commentary but hear this from Psalm 91:11: “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.