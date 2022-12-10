“Hail the heav’n-born Prince of Peace! Hail the Sun of Righteousness! Light and life to all He brings, Ris’n with healing in His wings, Mild He lays His glory by, Born that man may no more die; Born to raise the sons of earth, Born to give them second birth. Hark! The herald angels sing, “Glory to the newborn King!” — “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,”
— Charles Wesley and George Whitefield
Sometimes a song is so familiar that we sing it without hearing what we are singing. Consider the third verse of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” It gives us a theology of what Jesus came to do for us. Recall John 1:4, “In Him was life, and the life was the Light of men.”
Some people believe that those who follow Jesus are not enlightened, that you commit intellectual suicide by believing antiquated ideas like creation, the Bible, heaven and hell.
Nothing could be further from the truth. True life is found only in Him. Jesus said in John 8:12, “I am the Light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the Light of life.”
Jesus sheds light on the most vital issues of life. His Word truly is a light that guides us into a fulfilling life.
An intelligent person is one who has knowledge about the most important issues of life. Am I here by evolutionary accident or by intelligent design? Jesus said, “In the beginning God made them male and female.” (If you are battling this question I recommend you read “Reflections on the Existence of God” by Richard E. Simmons III.)
There are men who can quote statistics on baseball players and teams that go back years. Men who know the stock market and details of prime stocks, that know when to buy and when to sell, but can’t find John 3:16 in the Bible. Jesus asks in Matthew 16:26, “What good will it be for a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul?”
We sing carols and praise of Jesus because He has called us out of darkness and into His marvelous light. We sing because Jesus brings healing. Ris’n with healing in His wings.
I Peter 2:24 explains, “He Himself bore our sins in His body on the cross, so that we might die to sin and live to righteousness; for by His wounds you were healed.”
I know some wonderful doctors that practice medicine with great tenderness and compassion. But I know only one called the Great Physician. He doesn’t pretend there is no illness or need X-rays. He correctly diagnoses our disease of sin and prescribes the cure.
In Isaiah 53:5 we read, “But He was pierced through for our transgressions. He was crushed for our iniquities; the chastening for our well-being fell upon Him, and by His scourging we are healed.”
Sin enslaves us. Sin brings misery and disease. But when we are born of the water and the Spirit, Jesus gives us the freedom of forgiveness of sin that is so liberating. Light and life to all He brings, Ris’n with healing in His wings.
Finally, Jesus brings victory over death. Mild He lays His glory by, born that man no more may die. Born to raise the sons of earth, born to give them second birth.
If you only experience natural birth in this life you will die twice; physically and spiritually. But if you are born of the water and the Spirit you are a new person. You will stand before God in innocence.
Why? Because Jesus has paid the debt for your sin in full. Then when you die physically you will spend eternity with God and never experience the second death. Born once, die twice; born twice, die once. John 11:25 reminds us: “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies.”
Three reasons Jesus came: to light our path in life, to bring healing from sin and bring victory over death.
As you sing this wonderful carol this year I hope you will recognize these spiritual truths. The carol will have a greater meaning to you.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.