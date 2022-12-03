“And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased.” — Luke 2:13-14
Written by Charles Wesley in 1737, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” has great theological truths. It teaches so many of the basics about Jesus.
It teaches His deity, which means Jesus is God. “Christ by highest heav’n adored; Christ, the everlasting Lord!” You and I had a definite beginning. But Jesus is from everlasting to everlasting. He didn’t just live from Bethlehem to eternity. He existed before time began. He said, “Before Abraham was born, I am.”
The carol teaches His incarnation. “Late in time behold Him come.” It seemed a long time to those who waited patiently for the coming of the Messiah. But the Bible says, “when the fullness of time was come....” At a predetermined time in history Jesus wrapped Himself in flesh and stepped into our world. Bethlehem was not His beginning, it was His incarnation. “Veiled in flesh the Godhead see: Christ th’ incarnate Deity.” Jesus is not an adopted son. Jesus is God clothed in flesh.
Another great truth this carol teaches is Jesus’ virgin birth. “Offspring of the virgin’s womb.” In Isaiah 7:14, the prophet Isaiah predicted 700 years earlier, “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, a virgin will be with child and bear a son, and she will call His name Immanuel.”
Many today scoff at the idea of a virgin birth. But if we believe Genesis 1:1, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth,” then the rest is easy. If God is so powerful that He can create this universe, then what is it to Him to have a virgin conceive?
Jesus was conceived supernaturally and He did not inherit our sinful nature. He lived a perfect life and qualified to be a just sacrifice for our sins. According to Hebrews 5:9, “And having been made perfect, He became to all who obey Him the source of eternal salvation.” That perfection began when Jesus was the “offspring of the virgin’s womb.”
I like this carol because it teaches the humanity of Jesus. “Pleased as man with men to dwell, Jesus, our Emmanuel.” Philippians 2 says He was equal with God but humbled Himself and became a man. And not just a man but a servant of men. Jesus didn’t come to earth as a pampered monarch like King Charles or Prince William. He limited Himself and was born a helpless infant. He was dependent on inexperienced peasant parents. He got dirty. He made himself vulnerable, breakable, and was pierced.
No one can say that Jesus does not understand my problems. Hebrews 4:15 states, “For we do not have a high priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things as we are, yet without sin.”
Finally, “Hark the Herald Angles Sing” teaches the bodily resurrection of Jesus. “Ris’n with healing in His wings.” When Jesus was buried His enemies remembered His prediction that He was going to rise from the dead. So they stationed guards at the tomb to secure the body. They did not want the disciples stealing His body and claiming a resurrection. But the world’s mightiest soldiers could not keep Jesus’ body in the grave. They were struck down by a bright light and became like dead men. Jesus arose to live forever.
People still try to suppress Jesus today. The world insists no manger scenes on public property, no Christmas carols in school plays and call Christmas “winter break.” But when I hear this beautiful carol on the radio, or played in malls, I smile and think of how God is still gently calling out to His people. Jesus can’t be suppressed. He’s alive reminding people of who He is and how He loves them.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.