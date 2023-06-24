...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle Sound and adjacent
rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
The growing process at eastern North Carolina potato farms starts early in the new year as growers get ready in February and March. Depending on the weather, planting to ensure potatoes are ready to be dug beginning in June takes from six to eight weeks.
According to the North Carolina Potato Association, four varieties of potatoes are grown in eastern North Carolina. They include white, yellow, red and chipping varieties. The association estimates that 16,000 acres of potatoes are planted in the nine counties that make up eastern North Carolina. The group estimates 3.2 million pounds of potatoes are harvested.
Walking through the museum’s permanent exhibit, “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle,” you will find artifacts related to agriculture throughout the gallery.
However, when one arrives at “The Automobile Era” section, you will find many artifacts related to agriculture as well. Mechanized farm equipment changed how the region’s farmers raised and transported crops.