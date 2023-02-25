...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Define conversation. At its most simple, a conversation is when words are exchanged between people in which they express thoughts, feelings and ideas.
What about that friend, relative, or acquaintance who does all the talking, and the other person does not respond or participate in any meaningful way? Here is where we delve into the personalities of extroverts versus introverts. The differences between the two are somewhat complicated.
While introversion and extroversion are opposite ends of the spectrum, God gives us the same mission. Mark 16:15 tells us, “He said to them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the good news to all creation.’” There is a mythical assumption that introverts have social anxiety and don’t like being around others, while extroverts are aggressive, loud, and hyperactive. That is not exactly true. There are highs, lows and in-betweens.
Jesus told His disciples to “go into all the world” and tell everyone that he had paid the penalty for sin and that those who believe in Him can be forgiven and live eternally with God. Does that apply to us today? Of course, it does. We, too, are disciples of Christ and bound by that same great commission.
Extroverts tend to be most energized, working within groups and making friends quickly. My spouse can walk up to a group of strangers and immediately start chatting away, making conversation easily.
Introverts, on the other hand, may not have an extensive social network and likely have a small handful of close friends. These personalities are very comfortable with alone time.
Prayer, our conversations with God, are not one-sided. We talk to Him — He listens. Then, it is our turn to listen as He speaks to us. Do not expect an audible voice of God. He speaks to us through Scripture, other people, circumstances, His creation, and everyday activities.
The first way God speaks to us is through His Word. If I don’t read and study my Bible, how am I to know God — how am I to hear His voice? According to 2 Timothy 3:16-17, “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.”
The Bible is our handbook on how we should live. And in our zeal to “live the Word,” we must never forget its purpose, which is to equip us to do good. You may be a Bible scholar, but it is to no avail if you don’t use your knowledge.
When I say God speaks to us through other people, I think about gifted teachers. I know the late Rev. Dr. Billy Graham was not perfect. Yet, he had a tremendous impact on my spiritual life during my formative years. Even today, I listen to his sermons and derive much peace from them. Perhaps you have a spiritual leader you can trust. Be sure the person is not a false prophet or a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Scripture warns us to test the spirits to see whether they are from God. We must trust God through our difficulties and circumstances as He uses those trials to mold us into the people He wants us to be.
The Amplified Bible says it like this in 1 John 4:4: “Little children, you are of God (you belong to Him) and have (already) defeated and overcome them (the agents of the antichrist,) because He Who lives in you is greater (mightier) than he who is in the world.” Jesus said in John 14:26, “But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.”
God speaks to us through His Creation. It is there — in the sunrises and sunsets, in the quiet and the storms, in nature itself. I look out my kitchen window and see a multitude of wildlife: rabbits, squirrels, and fowl of many species. Just this week, my daughter, Andrea, Facetimed me in the early morning so I could enjoy watching several deer grazing just outside her office window. We watched in silence.
It recalled to mind Psalms 19:12: “The Heavens declare the glory of God, and the firmament shows and proclaims His handiwork. Day after day pours forth speech, and night after night shows forth knowledge.”
Wrong attitudes and behaviors can come between you and God. Talk with Him and stay focused on His Word.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.