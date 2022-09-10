“Do not fear those who kill the body but are unable to kill the soul; but rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” — Matthew 10:28
In a classic Christmas season cartoon, Lucy and her little brother, who are usually at each other’s throat, in this case are standing hand-in-hand, smiling sweetly.
Charlie Brown can’t stand it. He says to them, “You’re hypocrites. That’s what you are! Do you really think you can fool Santa Claus that way?”
Lucy replies in her worldly sort of way, “Why not? We’re a couple of sharp kids and he’s just an old man.”
In the last frame of the cartoon, Charlie is standing with his head on a tree, saying, “I weep for our generation.”
When we are talking about Charlie Brown and Santa Claus we find this amusing. But when we realize that this could be a clear picture of ourselves and God it is not amusing.
We have a difficult time talking about hell — believing that all people will see the Lord one day and that some will spend eternity in heaven while others will spend eternity in hell. The Pew Research Center found that 72% of Americans believe in heaven but only 58% believe in a literal hell.
Some say, “In the end everyone will be saved as we are all heading to the same place and it doesn’t matter which way we choose to get there.” Or, “It really doesn’t matter what a person believes as long as they’re sincere.” Or, “One religion is as good as another.”
But if you, like me, believe in the inspired Word of God, then you must accept the reality of hell as the scriptures speak of it not once, or twice, but 54 times. And the person that spoke of it more than any other was Jesus Himself.
Chapter 13 of Matthew’s gospel records five parables that Jesus used in His teaching. And when Jesus talked about eternity it was always characterized by an “either/or.” You were saved or lost. You were a sheep or a goat.
We have a difficult time talking about “either/or,” thinking that everyone is relegated to either heaven or hell for eternity. But the apostle John wrote in Revelation 20:15, “And if anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.”
Speaking on the subject of hell, C.S. Lewis said, “There is no doctrine which I would more willingly remove from our Christianity than this, if it lay in my power. But it has the full support of Scripture and especially our Lord’s own words.”
A preacher had just finished preaching a strong sermon on hell. A church member said to him, “Don’t you know the more up-to-date preachers have taken hell out of the Bible?” The preacher said, “They may have done that, but the trouble is they haven’t destroyed the place.”
In Matthew 25:46 is an inescapable parallel. The Lord says, “These will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.” Both words “eternal” are identical. So if hell isn’t eternal; neither is heaven. If there is eternal life then there is also eternal punishment.
What a person does with the opportunity to know the truth and the opportunity to hear the gospel determines that person’s destiny. We do not need to live in fear of hell. There is a way to live life in the full assurance of spending eternity with the Lord Jesus and our saved loved ones.
Jesus assures us in John 3:16-17, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.”
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.