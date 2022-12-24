...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Christmas is almost here, and everyone is scrambling to prepare for Santa and his eight little reindeer.
For many of us, it is the usual morning of opening presents with “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” playing in the background. It may also be the afternoon of greeting and chatting with relatives as “A Christmas Story” drones on in the scene. While that one uncle of yours waits for the glorious moment of quoting, “You’ll shoot your eye out kid!”
Christmas may also include a great feast with the passing of mashed potatoes, turkey, spiral ham, and other dishes around the table while Bing Crosby serenades in the background in the 1954 classic “White Christmas.” You may even have an after-dinner reading of a Christmas favorite such as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” or “The Polar Express.” The children of the family may even insist on continuing the spirit with the cinematic versions of these tales (animated versions ONLY).
Whatever your tradition is, sharing a Christmas movie tends to fill the background of this occasion. Holiday films always seem to be the thing that helps you get in the spirit immediately following Thanksgiving. Along with holiday music, it sets the mood for the season and brings up nostalgic memories of Christmas past.
An easy way to kindle old memories and, most importantly, start new ones is through that medium of favorite Christmas movies. While my grandparents shared their love of George Bailey and his supernatural encounter with Clarence the angel in “It’s a Wonderful Life” years ago around the Christmas tree while exchanging gifts, I can carry that on with my family for years to come.
Suppose you are in the holiday spirit and want to share your memories with the present? In that case, I encourage you to dust off that copy of “Jingle All the Way” or pick up “Die Hard” from the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton to play in the background at your Christmas gathering. You can also check out some of our latest DVD releases for some good holiday memorable films. Have a wonderful Christmas Weekend, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is librarian at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.