“But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” —Galatians 5:22-23
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7
When you think about peace, what picture comes to your mind? A calm stream, a beautiful mountain scene, or a hammock in the back yard?
What picture comes to mind when you think of God’s peace? How do we cultivate this fruit of peace in our lives?
The Greek word for peace means tranquility or harmony. The Hebrew word “shalom” means wholeness, completion, health, or security. When you are enjoying God’s peace there is joy and contentment.
But God’s peace is not like the peace that the world offers. David wrote in Psalm 34:14, “Seek peace and pursue it.” Solomon wrote in Proverbs 16:7, “When a man’s ways are pleasing to the Lord, He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him.”
Peace treaties between countries have been signed for centuries only to have wars and conflict break out soon after the signing. This is not the peace that God offers.
As Christians we have been called to be peacemakers. We need the peace which comes from God because at some point in our lives we all struggle to maintain the peace we need.
For some it will be the death of a loved one, a child, parent or spouse. For others it will be a heart attack, cancer, or another life-threatening disease. Still others face divorce, financial ruin, or the loss of a significant dream. Tragedy comes into every life. The details vary, but the experience does not.
Sometimes tragedies are not even personal. Who can forget the senseless tragedy of 9-1, the explosion of the space shuttle Columbia, or the heinous shooting of innocent children in our schools?
One of the reasons why Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount said, “Blessed are the peace makers,” is because we have been offered true peace within our hearts. It doesn’t mean that we will always see eye to eye. It doesn’t mean that everyone is going to be easy to get along with, but it does mean that if we allow the Holy Spirit to work within us as He wants to, we can experience true peace. The apostle Paul wrote in Colossians 3:15, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body; and be thankful.”
But it’s not enough to have peace in our hearts, we must do our part to bring peace to our world. Peace is a major theme in the Bible. The word peace occurs over 80 times. Someone did a study and found that it occurs at least once in every one of the 39 books of the New Testament.
Having said that, peace is described here as a fruit of the Spirit. That means ultimately peace comes from God, not from us. In today’s world of stress, misunderstanding and pain, you are not going to find the peace you need for each day apart from God. The only place you and I will experience the true peace we long for is in God Himself.
If peace depended upon us in the world we live in there would be no peace. Jesus said in John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful.”
If you go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City or the Louvre Museum in Paris, you will see a lot of priceless works of art that are old. These old valuable paintings need to be treated in a special way in order to preserve them for future generations to come.
God has given us the beautiful painting of peace; we have a part in maintaining it.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian Church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.