Mohamed and Mrs. Claus

Mr. Sameh, who is working for an European Investment Bank as a technical assistance officer with Ukrainian partners, poses with Mrs. Claus. Sameh recently helped deliver donated “leftover” Christmas stuffed animals to Ukrainian children.

 Photo courtesy Cheri Sheridan

No one likes leftovers. They are covered in plastic, stuck in the fridge with good intentions, but migrate to the back of the shelf and wait to be discovered weeks later when they can be discarded without guilt.

Imagine being a leftover Christmas toy.