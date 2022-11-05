When a census of the Israelites was taken, we read in Exodus 30:11-16 that each one was commanded to pay the Lord a ransom for their life at the time they were counted. God said that each person 20 years and older had to give a half-shekel. God declared explicitly in verse 15 that the rich were to pay no more, and the poor were to pay no less.

Today there are so many rich lessons we can learn from the Old Testament’s half-shekel “Atonement Money.” For the Christian, we are reminded that rich and poor alike can have their sins atoned by coming to the level ground of Calvary and believing in the work of Christ on the cross.