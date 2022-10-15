“Joseph had a dream, and when he told it to his brothers, they hated him even more.” — Genesis 37:5
The greatest tragedy one can imagine is to come to the end of life, and be on your death bed, and discover that you have never lived.
Jesus said, “I’ve come that you might have life, and have it more abundantly.” Some people seem to be born with so little and yet they accomplish so much. Other people seem to be born with so much but accomplish so little.
The difference? The difference is the presence of God in a person’s life.
Joseph’s story begins as a teenager. He came from a dysfunctional family. His father was a con artist. His uncle cheated his son-in-law. His mother died in his mid-teens and he lived in a household of ungodly brothers. That’s the start in life Joseph had. And then he had all kinds of difficulties.
God speaks to Joseph in dreams, saying his brothers will all bow down to him at some point and even world rulers will bow down to him.
This made his brothers so jealous and angry that they stripped his beautiful coat off him and dropped him into a pit. After a caravan came along, they decided to sell Joseph as a slave. Then they smeared goat’s blood on his coat, took it to his father, and told him that Joseph was killed by a wild animal.
That all happened to Joseph when he was just 17 years old!
In Egypt, Joseph was sold to the captain of Pharaoh’s guard. Joseph has such character and ability that soon he was in charge of running the whole household.
Potiphar’s wife tries to seduce him but Joseph rejects her, prompting her to accuse him of rape. Joseph is thrown into prison. For nothing he had done. He is completely innocent!
But Genesis 39:2, 21 and 23, states, “The Lord was with him”; “The Lord was with him”; “The Lord was with him.” No matter what happened, no matter the circumstances, here was a man who was practicing the presence of God.
Would you like to practice the presence of God in your life? Would you like to realize the will of God for your life?
First, recognize your God-given difference. When God saved you He made you different. God has made us the church, a kingdom of priests. We are somebody. I Peter 2:9 says we are a chosen generation, a peculiar people, different. The world wants to squeeze us into its mold. But Paul said, “Be not conformed to this world.”
Joseph’s brothers hated him. He would not conform. Today it would sound like this: “Hey, Joseph! Take a drink of this!” “Hey Joseph, take a puff. One little puff is not going to hurt you!”
The world wants us to conform. There is something about nature that makes us want to conform. The chief religion of America today is Conformity. The chief sin is to be different.
Scientists did a study to try and discover why fish swim in schools. They did a lobotomy on a fish. He could still swim but they took away the schooling instinct. He no longer followed the school but just swam off by himself.
What happened? All the rest of the fish followed him. Here is a fish without any brains and the rest are following him. Go to any middle school and you will see what I mean!
A child of God is different! We believe a different source, follow a different course, and it ends with a different conclusion. You have the presence of God in your life. Show your distinction and your difference.
Second, follow your dreams. God put a dream in Joseph’s heart. Let Him put one in your heart.
He may speak to you in a different way. But the point is: God has a plan for your life. Present yourself to Him. Say, “Here I am Lord.”
God didn’t give Joseph a road map. He didn’t know there was a deep pit, slavery and prison in his future. But he had a dream.
And when you get a dream in your heart God will guide you. But explore your dreams.
Recognize your God given difference. That’s what Joseph did.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.