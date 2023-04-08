...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
“But now Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who are asleep. For since by a man came death, by a man also came the resurrection of the dead.” 1 Corinthians 15:20-21
The resurrection of Jesus is foundational to the Christian faith, and yet we often only give it serious attention around the Easter season. But the resurrection of Jesus is so important that Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 15:17, “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is worthless; you are still in your sims.” And later, in 1 Corinthians 15:19, he says, “If we have hoped in Christ in this life only, we are of all men most to be pitied.”
If the resurrection of Jesus is not totally true, then everything in the Bible and in the life of Jesus that precedes it (Genesis — the Gospels) and everything that follows it (Acts — Revelation) is totally meaningless.
Chuck Colson, who worked for President Nixon and played a prominent role in the Watergate scandal that brought down Nixon and sent Colson and others to prison, came to faith while he was incarcerated. He wrote, “I know the resurrection is a fact, and Watergate proved it to me. How? Because 12 men testified they had seen Jesus raised from the dead, then they proclaimed that truth for 40 years, never once denying it. Every one was beaten, tortured, stoned and put in prison. They would not have endured it if it weren’t true. Watergate embroiled 12 of the most powerful men in the world, and they couldn’t keep a lie for three weeks. You’re telling me 12 apostles could keep a lie for 40 years? Absolutely impossible.”
But, suppose there had been no resurrection? Suppose Jesus Christ is still in that grave? If that is true then Paul says in 1 Corinthians 15:12-20 that there are five tragic things you need to consider.
First, our preaching would be in vain, he says. The word “vain” means empty, futile, with no purpose. A colossal waster of time. “If Christ has not been raised then our preaching is vain.”
Then Paul says our faith is vain. We would be trusting something that does not deserve our trust. Your faith would be foolish. But there is a difference between Jesus and the founders of other religions. They lived, they died, and they are dead. Jesus lived, He died and He rose again! We don’t serve a dead Savior.
Third, if there is no resurrection, the disciples are deceivers. “Moreover,” he says in 1 Corinthians 15:15, “we are even found to be false witnesses of God, because we testified against God that He raised Christ, whom He did not raise.” Hypocrites and martyrs are not made of the same stuff. The apostles sealed their testimony with their lives.
If there is no resurrection then sin reigns. Paul says in 1 Corinthians 15:17, “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is worthless; you are still in your sins.” That means if Christ is still in the grave that God did not accept the payment for your sins. Without the resurrection I wouldn’t give you two cents for your hope of heaven. No Savior; no forgiveness.
If there is no resurrection and Jesus is still in the grave, death wins. Satan wins. Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 15:18: “Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ have perished.” Are we to believe that we are born crying, live complaining, and die disappointed?
No! The Lion of Judah has risen from the dead. Jesus is alive! As the song “Glorious Day” states:
“Living He loved me, dying He saved me. Buried He carried my sins far away.
“Rising He justified, freely forever, One day He’s coming, oh, glorious day.”
Don’t miss the reality of the resurrection, the life-filling power of the empty tomb and the risen Christ who stands ready to bring new life to your heart.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.