“But now Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who are asleep. For since by a man came death, by a man also came the resurrection of the dead.” 1 Corinthians 15:20-21

The resurrection of Jesus is foundational to the Christian faith, and yet we often only give it serious attention around the Easter season. But the resurrection of Jesus is so important that Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 15:17, “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is worthless; you are still in your sims.” And later, in 1 Corinthians 15:19, he says, “If we have hoped in Christ in this life only, we are of all men most to be pitied.”