...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Column: If you sow love through giving, you will reap it back
“For you know the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sake He became poor, so that you through His poverty might become rich.” — 2 Corinthians 8:9
All of us give in one way or another but not all giving is Christian giving. Some give due to a guilty conscience. Some to maintain a reputation. So there is no way that others can know if your gift is a Spirit-prompted gift or a self-centered gift. But in 2 Corinthians 8 and 9, Paul states that there are some things obvious in Christian giving.
There was a famine in Judea and Christians were suffering. Word had spread to the churches in Asia of the need for these Christians. Though the churches in Macedonia were suffering extreme poverty, Paul says in 2 Corinthians 8:1-5 that they overflowed with a wealth of liberality to meet the needs of the church in Jerusalem.
Perhaps it was not a large amount due to their poverty but Paul says they gave of their means and even beyond their means. They came, “begging us earnestly for the favor of taking part in the relief of the saints,” he says.
Can you imagine how this must have stirred the heart of Paul? “Would you please do us the favor of taking up a collection?” That would encourage the heart of any preacher to have someone say, “We can’t wait for the offering!”
Giving with enthusiasm is a mark of true Christian giving. Paul says, “God loves a cheerful giver.” The word “cheerful” is the same root from which our word “hilarious” is derived. God loves hilarious giving.
Paul is not saying to simply throw your money around. He speaks of the joy that comes from the act of giving when the Spirit moves us to participate in the work of God so strongly that we give joyfully. That is what the Macedonians were experiencing.
Giving must not be reluctant. We are not to give because we are forced to. We are to give because our heart is so full we simply can’t hold back.
Then, in chapter 9, verse 6, Paul says, “He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully.”
Having been raised on a farm I know that in order to have a crop you must plant a crop. And if you sow sparingly you will reap sparingly. But if you sow bountifully you will reap bountifully.
That is also true of giving. When you give, God gives. A Christian industrialist put it this way, “When I shovel out, God shovels in, and the Lord has a bigger shovel than I have.”
But a word of caution here. If you think Paul is saying, “The more money I give, the more money I will make” — and you use this principle as a means of monetary gain, you will be heading for spiritual disaster. This is not what he means.
What is Paul talking about? What is this that we sow in giving? Love! The gift only means something if it is a gift given in love. That is why Paul gives us this reminder in verse 7: “Each one must do as he has made up his mind, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful (hilarious, enthusiastic, loving) giver.”
If you sow love in giving, God will pour love back into your life in so many ways. Some of it may be material wealth because God’s goodness to us is often expressed in material abundance. “He gives us all things richly to enjoy,” Paul says. But it will all be evidence and expressions of God’s love for us.
Love is what enriches life. You sow love and you will reap love back. What is life worth without love? Nothing!
Feeling unloved, burdened, alone? Sow love and you will reap love.
God calls us to step out on the promise that He who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will supply and multiply our resources and increase the harvest of our righteousness. Our generosity will enrich us in every way and through us will produce thanksgiving to God.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.