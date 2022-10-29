“For you know the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sake He became poor, so that you through His poverty might become rich.” — 2 Corinthians 8:9

All of us give in one way or another but not all giving is Christian giving. Some give due to a guilty conscience. Some to maintain a reputation. So there is no way that others can know if your gift is a Spirit-prompted gift or a self-centered gift. But in 2 Corinthians 8 and 9, Paul states that there are some things obvious in Christian giving.