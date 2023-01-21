If you remember the disco era, you may or may not have liked the music and the dances at the time — but you probably knew at least one person who was in the “I Hate Disco” camp.
Disco inspired feverish devotion but equally intense dislike.
I know first-hand because I have vivid memories of hating disco.
Beginning in 1976 or so, and extending into at least early in the summer of 1980, I’m pretty sure I told at least one person a day that I hated disco.
“Are you going to the school dance Friday night” some might ask.
“No, because they will be playing disco, and I HATE DISCO!” I would reply.
I not only knew what I didn’t like, but I also knew what I liked: Johnny Cash, Tom T. Hall, Waylon Jennings, and LYNYRD SKYNYRD.
There were other people I knew who hated disco as much as I did.
Looking back now, I don’t really know what it was that I hated about disco.
Occasionally I have wondered if it was because it was dance music, and I wasn’t a very good dancer.
But actually, I was never a terrible dancer. Nobody ever accused me of being on my way to a career in dance, but I could move about as well an any other awkward teenage boy.
The music itself could be repetitive, but so can any other form of popular music.
So if I was OK with Johnny Cash, who not only sang songs that were repetitive themselves, but also sang songs that sounded so similar to each other that the guitar riffs were basically indistinguishable from one to another, then why was I getting bent out of the frame because I thought “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever” sounded a lot alike?
Well, fast forward to 1989, when I was married, had a child, and was starting to be nostalgic for the good old days, which at that time was about 10 years earlier.
(By the way, ever notice how the older you get, the farther back you have to go to get to the good old days?)
Suddenly all those disco hits started to sound like gems.
Around that time I came across a photo of Donna Summer. Had she always been that pretty? What was I thinking back when I would change the channel if one of her songs came on?
I heard “Stayin’ Alive” not long ago and thought, “What a cool song!”
This shift in perspective has caused me to wonder what else I have scorned dismissively that I might have enjoyed had I just allowed myself to.
It’s actually becoming a new way of thinking: Stay open to the possibility that you might actually like something, even if you’re not crazy about it at first.
There are a lot of things out there to enjoy if we allow ourselves to enjoy them.
Reggie Ponder, a staff writer for The Daily Advance, is rethinking his distaste for disco music in Elizabeth City.
