After Jesus is run out of his hometown of Nazareth, He heads back to Capernaum. This is the town of His “bachelor pad” and where He will do more miracles than in any other place. Jesus comes into town in time to preach at the synagogue, and everyone is amazed at His great authority over the Scripture. The word "authority" means persuasion, passion or profound understanding.
Jesus' teaching is so anointed that a demon reveals itself by asking Jesus why He would invade its territory. Jesus rebukes the demon who throws the possessed person to the ground, but this doesn’t harm them. The people are astonished that Jesus has power over demons.
Peter invites Jesus for lunch, and when He enters, they find Peter’s mother-in-law deathly ill with a terrible fever. Jesus extends Himself over her, and she is immediately made well. She jumps up and begins to serve everyone there. Her response to the power of God is service. I think there is something to recognize there.
Then, toward evening, every sick person in town finds their way to Him. With compassion on all of them, our mighty Savior exhausts Himself by ministering to all the suffering in town.
In the sight of ancient people, the ill were considered cursed by God. Those cursed are worth the least of Christ’s time, attention, and power.
Yet, He spends hours providing help to them because He is full of love toward all people, and as He healed them, demons begin declaring the Lordship of Jesus. The demons recognized Jesus as the Son of God. Sadly, what the demons recognized, the people in Capernaum did not.
He preached, cast demons out, healed bodies and ministered to the lowly all day and night. The next day He sought some alone time to recharge with His Father.
And, from this time of prayer, Jesus recognized that He needed to preach to all the cities because this good news was for everyone.
Jesus told them the good news of God’s Kingdom. “The Kingdom” is a term that the gospel writers use to refer to the realm God rules, and Jesus was bringing this to everyone.
In ancient days, when a king would win a battle, heralds were sent out to tell all the towns that victory had come through the king and he’d be returning. This meant it was time to live as victors and honor the king for his courage in battle.
Jesus declared that God had defeated Satan, the demons and all evil. We must preach good news until our King returns in His glory and our salvation! Jesus has won! And this is what the literal meaning of the word “evangelism’ is.
Capernaum never repents. Revelation creates responsibility. Jesus said it would be better for Sodom than Capernaum because of all they saw. If you have heard the good news of the coming Kingdom today, I hope you will be responsible for that excellent news and live it wholeheartedly.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.