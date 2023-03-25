...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Nain is a small town within sight distance of Nazareth. It’s on the southern part of the Galilee region and 25 miles from Capernaum, Jesus’ adult home. Nain lies next to Mount Tabor, where some believe Jesus was transfigured.
I give you this background because Nain is relatively insignificant in the grand scheme of Jesus’ mission; yet He changed a woman’s life there, keeping this city’s memory alive.
Jesus walked into the city one day, discussing with His disciples many things with great joy. As they approached, they recognized the heartrending scene of a dead man carried on a stretcher and headed for burial.
Jesus saw the man’s mother, who was also a widow. There may not be a deeper pain humanity experiences than that of losing a child. The woman was heartbroken, and Jesus was always close to the brokenhearted.
We are told in Isaiah 53 that Jesus is a man of sorrows. Isaiah tells us that the Messiah would be acquainted with grief, so He was.
We also read in Hebrews that Jesus is a High Priest who serves us. But He also sympathizes with us because He has endured every temptation we ever have, including self-pity. Jesus is deeply moved. He walked toward this grieving mother, not away from her.
Jesus’ compassion compeled Him to do something. He touched the coffin and spoke to the young man. The man immediately sat up and began to speak. He was returned to His mother.
The funeral was stopped dead in its tracks, and the crowd was overwhelmed with fear. They proclaimed that Jesus was the great prophet and that God had visited this little town. If this seemed normal for Jesus’ life, remember that a town tried to kill Him because they didn’t believe.
Nain and Nazareth are close enough to one another that stories should have made it that far. The fact that these two small towns have such different stories is something worth looking at.
Jesus grew up in Nazareth and only visited Nain. Nazareth didn’t believe and wanted to kill Him, while Nain received the life of one of their men and declared, “God has visited us,” about the person of Jesus.
Sometimes, familiarity can bring contempt. We must keep guard over our hearts to never let the presence of Jesus or the consistency of church become routine and minor to us.
Maybe your spiritual life has grown cold, or you have dreams that have fizzled out, and you can’t see a brighter day. Are you expecting the “same old” every time you go to church or spend time around those who are lost? Jesus can touch your attitude and mindset, raising your enthusiasm, faith and joy back to life so you can believe and see His miraculous power.
Jesus loves breathing life into the dead, and He can do it for you today. Believe Him and receive Him today.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.