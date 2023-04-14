In the same manner that there was a pathway Jesus took to the cross, there was also a pathway after the cross. After His death and burial, Jesus rose from death to die no more. Jesus’ post-resurrection walk leading away from the cross was purposeful and meaningful.

In Luke’s gospel, he talks about Jesus walking on the Emmaus road. In Luke 24:13-35 we witness two individuals, one of whom is named Cleopas, being very concerned over Jesus’ death and burial. It was later in the day of Jesus’ resurrection. The two were walking and talking about the current events heading to a village called Emmaus.