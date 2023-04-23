In my last column, we considered Jesus’ walk to Emmaus in Luke 24:33-35 and how the two men who walked with Him recognized Jesus when He blessed and broke the bread. Perhaps these two were with Jesus on the day He taught in the synagogue at Capernaum, which is detailed in John 6:41-59. Jesus had angered the religious leaders that day when He compared Himself in verses 57-59 to the bread from heaven as the Bread of Life.

Human history tells us that people seek to earn their way to heaven (See Acts 16:30). Humanity thinks so much about life eternal because, as Luke 18:18 notes, God created us with eternity in mind.