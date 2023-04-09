It was now merely hours before Jesus was cruelly hung on the cross. Before He arrived at that instrument of torture and death, Jesus would have one final meal with His disciples — the Passover Seder detailed in Luke 22:7-22.

The Passover meal was a four-hour, family-oriented time of tradition and symbolism. This meal included dinner and a retelling of the story of Passover complete with symbolic items to remind participants of lessons learned through the celebration.