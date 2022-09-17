There are only a few movies I sill remember 30 or even 40 years later.
Of course, there is also “Casablanca,” which already was a classic before I was born. That one remains unforgettable no matter how many decades go by.
There are only a few movies I sill remember 30 or even 40 years later.
Of course, there is also “Casablanca,” which already was a classic before I was born. That one remains unforgettable no matter how many decades go by.
“Field of Dreams,” “Top Gun,” and “Forrest Gump” are on the short list.
And then there is a Stephen King move, kind of the outlier in the whole group.
I have never been a fan of the horror movie genre, but through most of the 1980s I made a big exception for Stephen King.
At one time I considered King a kind of 20th century Nathaniel Hawthorne. I still think he’s an excellent writer but the Hawthorne comparison, in retrospect, seems overwrought.
Many of the movies based on King’s novels and short stories now seem dated. Some — especially “Carrie” and “The Shining” — should be considered horror film classics. But their look, sound, and overall aesthetic and tone are very much emblematic of the era in which they were produced.
I saw a number of other films based on King’s works: “Children of the Corn,” “Cujo,” “Christine,” “Firestarter,” and “The Dead Zone,” among others. None were too bad but neither would I describe them as exceptional.
The one I still cherish to this day is “Stand By Me.” It was based on one of King’s short stories and starred a young River Phoenix.
In addition to featuring Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” in the soundtrack, the movie explores friendship, the challenges of adolescence, mortality and other serious themes, all without losing the dynamic story in the process.
King has said the story was quasi-autobiographical. Although movies based on printed works always veer from some details of the book or story they are based on, “Stand By Me” the movie stays pretty close to the original short story.
The movie includes a narrator who looks back on the events from his childhood, and it all serves to give a degree of insight into King’s worldview and the development of his skill and habits as a writer.
“Stand By Me” is the one work where I’m still a bit tempted to compare King to Hawthorne.
It doesn’t have a car that has been taken over by an evil personality.
Nor does it have a little girl who starts fires with her mind.
It doesn’t have a vicious dog like “Cujo,” or twisted, perversely religious youngsters like “Children of the Corn.”
What it has is memorable characters, a willingness to acknowledge the reality of good and evil as well as the complexities surrounding all kinds of moral decisions, and a recognition that the ultimate horror is living in a world that is not yet fully redeemed.
The waiting is hard but it’s an act of hope.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.